Kerala: KSRTC set to roll with Bike Express initiative

KOCHI: The KSRTC is looking to give its logistics division a fresh set of wheels! Soon, one will be able to avail the services of the state road transporter to move two-wheelers to any location in the state. Following a pilot, the corporation is all set to implement the proposal — called Bike Express — on a wider scale.

“The corporation is modifying two buses and rolling out a dedicated van for implementing the scheme. The company’s managing director has cleared the proposal and work is progressing. The dedicated vehicles will be launched in the coming days,” a senior official said.

The public sector entity has been receiving a lot of enquiries, many of them from women riders. “We carried out a trial in January, when Volvo buses were used to transport two-wheelers. It helps those who are looking to move their vehicles over long distances without riding them and avoid the harsh weather conditions,” the official added.

Special ramps will be fitted to the doors of buses and the van to enable the smooth entry and exit of two-wheelers. Apart from ramps, the dedicated vehicles will also have hydraulic doors.

Logistics initiative filling coffers of KSRTC

“We’re studying the tariffs of railways and private operators to fix the rates. More modified vehicles will be introduced based on demand,” the official added.

Until the special vehicles are rolled out, bike transportation will be limited to bus stations in Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kottarakara. “Scania buses are now being used for bike transport. But we don’t want to inconvenience regular passengers by taking more orders. We’re waiting for the special vehicles to implement the scheme in a major way,” he added. While it’s yet to come out of the red, the logistics initiative, introduced last June, is filling the KSRTC’s coffers. The division’s monthly revenue crossed Rs 40 lakh for the first time last month. Ernakulam is the hub of the operations, with daily average collection of around Rs 20,000.

“Total collection statewide in March was Rs 40,49,945. April has so far yielded Rs 39,71,000. We expect another Rs 1.5 lakh on April 30. Ernakulam clocked a revenue of Rs 5.50 lakh in March after registering Rs 3.36 lakh the previous month,” said a senior official. “Unlike other areas, almost all the routes pass through Ernakulam, either the Ernakulam South or Vyttila centres,” said Tiny Koshy Alex, assistant transport officer, Ernakulam.

The transporter currently has 48 dedicated logistics counters. It’s planning to expand the initiative by taking the franchise route.