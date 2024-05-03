Kerala: Man ends life after Congress-run bank fails to return deposit

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A 52-year-old Neyyattinkara resident died by suicide on Thursday after the Congress-helmed Perumpazhuthoor Service Co-operative Bank allegedly delayed release of deposits he had saved for his daughter’s marriage.

Somasagaram Y consumed pesticide on April 19, and was undergoing treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. The Marayamuttom police have registered a case of unnatural death.

An officer said Somasagaram had deposited his earnings from plantain cultivation and masonry work – totalling Rs 5 lakh – in the bank, and planned to use the savings to get his daughter Sumi married and renovate his house, which was in a dilapidated state.

His father Yesudas said his Somasagaram had been seeking to withdraw the deposit for the past six months. However, the officials allegedly kept declining his requests.

“The bank administration killed my son.He had saved every single rupee earned from agriculture and masonry work for his daughter’s marriage. He also wanted to renovate the house, as the roof could come down crashing any moment. He visited the bank multiple times on the dates they had given. But, they did not dispense the cash, and sent him back on one pretext or the other,” said Yesudas.

Bank’s version

The bank officials said they had released about Rs 1 lakh, in bits on various occasions, and claimed that they did not know that Somasagaram was so hard-pressed. “He always spoke calmly, so we did not realise the urgency. We release funds based on urgency of the depositors. Somasagaram had told us that he needed cash to renovate his house, but we did not know he was on verge of suicide,” said bank secretary (in-charge) Jaya Kumari.