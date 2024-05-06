Joined by misery, split by list, twins await equal care in Kasaragod

KASARAGOD: Twenty-five-year-old twins Nithya and Nivya are victims of endosulfan. Both were born blind and need round-the-clock care and assistance. Nivya is on the list of victims. She was included after a medical camp in 2010. Nithya didn’t make it to the camp as she was hospitalised with fever. Though authorities said that Nithya was included after the 2011 camp, that list is yet to be published.

“It’s unfortunate that the twins suffer from the same problem and only one is on the list, says Sajani N, their mother. Nivya is bedridden and always needs help. Apart from the twins, my brother is also affected. But he made it to the list of victims.”

Due to their condition, Ashokan M quit his job to look after his daughters. He now engages in farm work. As the two cannot be left alone, finding work is not an option for Sajani.

Due to their condition, the girls contract infections easily, says Sajani. “Their regular hospitalisation and medicines have been financially draining. Nithya was included in the list of endosulfan-affected individuals after the 2011 camp. If she makes it to the shortlist, it would be a great help for us,” she added.