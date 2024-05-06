Kerala: Police begin probe into mystery deaths of man, woman near Payyannur

KANNUR: A woman who went missing from her home at Mathamangalam on Saturday was found dead inside a house at Annur in Payyannur on Sunday. Twenty-two kilometres away at Irul, a youngster who was assigned to look after the house in which the woman was found dead was also found hanging at a rubber plantation.

The deceased are Mathamangalam native Anila, 36, and Sudarshan Prasad, 34, of Kuttur in Irul.

The owner of the house, Betty, and her family had been away from home for the past few days. She had asked Sudarshan to look after the house while they were away.

The police said that it is unclear how Anila reached Betty’s house. Anila’s relatives and neighbours have alleged a mystery behind the incident.

“Anila’s body was found by Betty’s relatives when they inspected the house after coming to know of Sudarshan’s death. Her relatives told us that she was in a relationship with Sudarshan,” said K K Falgunan, a ward councillor.

The Payyannur police have registered a case of unnatural death and started a probe. They are investigating how Anila could have reached Betty’s house. “We are checking whether there is any connection between the two deaths,” said a cop.

Sources said that Anila has no connection with the house where she was found dead. “The woman’s body is more than 24 hours old. The police are treating it as a murder-suicide case,” the source added.