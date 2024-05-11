Kerala: ED acting in the interest of BJP says M V Govindan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM state secretary M V Govindan has alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was acting in the interest of the BJP. “The freezing of CPM Thrissur district committee’s account by the ED was done in the interest of BJP,” Govindan told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

“The ED and Income Tax department was involved in many acts in Thrissur and Kerala even during election time. These were aimed at weakening the election works of CPM. CPM had always filed IT returns. CPM has only one PAN number throughout India. That is AAATC0400A. CPM has an account in Bank of India. It was the bank officials who had written the wrong PAN number. Instead of ‘T’ in the PAN, they wrote ‘J’”, he said.

“IT officials who inspected the bank on March 5 froze the account and they asked the party not to spend the withdrawn money. Although the IT department had no power to prevent a bank transaction that was done according to the law, the party decided to obey. It was to avoid unnecessary discussion on the subject. Later the bank officials agreed that it was a fault on their part. They had also given the CPM a letter in this matter,” Govindan said.