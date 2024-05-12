Kerala: Discussions centre around adding Christian leaders to congress state leadership

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even after K Sudhakaran returned to the role of Congress state president, discussions on appointing a new president continue in the state Congress.

After the demise of former Kerala Chief Minister and senior congress leader Oommen Chandy, and the retirement of A K Antony from active politics, there was no representation for the Christian community in Congress’ state leadership. This has not gone down well with the Church and the Christian community which were once considered as the backbone of the party.

There is a growing opinion that adequate representation from the community, especially from the Roman Catholic group, is essential for the party’s survival.

“The poll result on June 4 will show us how much Congress suffered because of the lack of representation,” a senior leader told TNIE. “The Muslim League used to ensure Muslim community representation and Congress and Kerala Congress were keen on Christian representation. Kerala Congress’ exit and the lack of representation in the Congress have resulted in a growing apathy in the Christian community towards the party. Meanwhile, the CPM and BJP have successfully made inroads into the community,” he said.

Some leaders opined that the Roman Catholics, being the largest group, should be given representation as they form the largest chunk of the community.

Peravoor MLA Sunny Joseph’s name has figured prominently in the discussions. “His unbiased character and relations cutting across group equations are considered favourable factors,” an MLA from the Malabar region said. “If the leadership wants a young face, there are leaders like Angamaly MLA Roji M John or Anto Antony who belong to the RC community,” he said.