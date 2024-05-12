Nowhere to go, Kerala resident sleeps on verandah as bank attaches his house

KASARAGOD: When Rajan P M availed a loan from a private bank to build his dream house, he would not have thought that it would lead him to the depths of familial despair and financial deprivation.

Now, 11 years later, the 50-year-old Panathady resident is living on the verandah of the same house, staring at an uncertain future, after the bank attached it following his failure to repay the amount.

In 2013, Rajan, a daily wage worker, availed a loan of Rs 8 lakh from the bank. He managed to repay Rs 4 lakh by 2017.

But his life took a turn for the worse after his wife was diagnosed with cancer in 2017. As his wife’s medical expenses mounted, Rajan defaulted on loan repayment and his bank liability increased to Rs 15 lakh. The bank finally attached the house in January 2024.

With nowhere to go, Rajan sleeps on the verandah of the house at night, while his 13-year-old daughter stays at the hostel of GMRHS for Girls, Paravanadkam, and his son at GMRS for Boys at Vellachal -- both managed by the Tribal/Social Welfare Department.

“After my wife was diagnosed with cancer, I had to stop going to work as there was no one to take care of her and our two small children. As a result, my income ceased and I could not repay the loan. I had also borrowed money from a financial institution for the treatment of my wife. Now, I have a debt of Rs 20 lakh. The bank has decided to auction this house,” said Rajan. His wife died in 2023 after battling cancer.