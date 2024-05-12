Travancore Devaswom Board brings new reforms for hassle-free Sabarimala pilgrimage

“We want to make the pilgrimage a soulful experience for every devotee. Even if the number of pilgrims would come down, their level of satisfaction would be high. The board plans several amenities with focus on the pilgrims’ requirements,” he said.

A special queue will be offered for children, the elderly, and the differently abled after climbing the holy steps. “They will not have to climb the flyover. Instead, they will be taken directly to the front of the sanctum. One caretaker will also be allowed to accompany the beneficiaries of the special queue,” he said.

The board will also form a sub-committee for crowd management at the shrine. It will oversee the functioning of different agencies at work at the shrine - ranging from the police, fire force and devaswom staff. The committee members include the TDB president, board members, commissioner, chief engineer and the superintendent of police on deputation at the board.

The board plans to conduct wide publicity programmes on the reforms ahead of the next pilgrimage season. “We will seek the support of all stakeholders, including devotees’ organisations in other states, to take the message on scrapping spot booking to the pilgrims,” Prasanth said.

Coin counting machine

The three new coin sorting and counting machines will be installed ahead of the upcoming pilgrimage season. One machine will be installed in the month of Chingam, according to Prasanth. “The machines will clear the dust and wash coins before sorting. AI technology will be utilised for sorting and counting. Coins of the same denomination will be dispensed in packets of hundred or any other number,” he said. Non-Indian coins will be grouped and dispensed without sorting or counting. A large number of foreign coins are received at the Sabarimala shrine every year. Mostly, they are offerings by non-resident Indian devotees.

Flasks for pilgrims

The board plans to provide metal flasks to pilgrims at Pampa. “The idea is to ensure drinking water for all pilgrims all through their travel from Pampa to the shrine and back. The flasks can be refilled at the kiosks at Pampa, trekking path and Sannidhanam,” Prasanth said. Pilgrims have to return the flasks at Pampa on their return.

The board has yet to decide whether to collect a token deposit from pilgrims. The present plan is to obtain flasks through sponsorship. The board also decided to set up more drinking water kiosks. About 500 new kiosks will be set up at the Nadappandal and the extended queuing facility. A boiler with 10,000 litre per hour capacity will be set up at Pandithavalam. The capacity of the boiler at Saramkuthi will be expanded from 4,000

Buffer stock

Buffer stocks of appam and aravana will be ensured at the start of the pilgrimage season. About 60 lakh containers of aravana prasadam will be kept ready. Sufficient stock of appam will also be kept. The board had imposed a cap on the aravana supply following a shortage during the previous pilgrimage season. “One of the suppliers of aravana failed to deliver in time and hence the restriction was imposed last time. This year, it won’t happen. Pilgrims will be able to buy an unlimited number of prasadams,” the president said.