Academics join hands with industries on Kerala campuses

Giving more insight into the projects and how they are going to benefit the students of the university, Prof Sam Thomas, director, of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Cusat, said, “The coming of the centres of excellence will benefit the students of Cusat. They will get hands-on experience in the various industrial processes and can enhance their skills. The collaborations with two leading private companies who have made their mark globally can be termed to be a first-of-its-kind in the state, he said.

But how will this association benefit? “It is a win-win situation for both parties,” said Prof Sam Thomas. According to him, the students and the faculty of the university get exposure to world-class cutting-edge technology and systems. “And for the industry, they get to utilise the vast possibilities of joint collaborative ventures. In the case of industries, setting up huge research facilities is a massive effort.

However, entering into an agreement with a campus like Cusat can make this effort easier as the work can be shared. It is not just the company that is getting to use the facilities made available at the centre, the entire university can access them. We have various departments that specialise in different branches of science and technology. The company will be able to make use of the facilities made available by these departments as per its needs. Then there is the readily available manpower,” he said.

Talking about the Centre of Excellence in Sustainability that the company has set up in Cusat, George said, “First of all, when Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) reporting (business responsibility and sustainability reporting) became compulsory for the top 1,000 listed companies, we looked around for resources to help us in measuring and reporting the required data and found that there is an acute shortage of talent in the field.

Also, Kerala with the highest Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) has an untapped opportunity to take advantage of sustainability reporting of products and services. Both need locally available talent, which will be in high demand in the future. This is the first thought behind setting up the centre.” Other state varsities like MG University and Kerala University are also on the path of pepping up the learning experience for their students.

Last year, MG University granted accreditation to a private research centre. “The centre has been set up at the Business Innovation and Incubation Centre (BIIC) on the university campus,” said the varsity spokesperson. According to the spokesperson, through the collaboration with N Radhakrishnan International Centre for Medical Innovation (NRICMI), the university aims to develop new medical technologies, treatments, drugs and therapies for research on venous diseases.

“The centre aims to promote innovation in medical practices, technologies, and processes on medical and molecular research in connection with other R&D institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and healthcare providers to conduct studies and clinical trials to facilitate the transfer of scientific knowledge and cutting-edge technologies from the laboratory to clinical settings, aiming to improve patient care and healthcare delivery,” the spokesperson pointed out.

Speaking more about how BIIC works to equip the students, the spokesperson said, “It provides administrative, academic, technical and IP support to the innovators and also industrial exposure in association with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). “The university also arrived at a strategic partnership with SIBUR, a leading petrochemical giant based in Russia. This collaboration marks a significant advancement in the rubber industry’s innovation, he added.

The Kerala University too has been signing MoUs with institutions like Sree Chithra Tirunal Institue for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST). “The Kerala University Business Incubation Centre (KUBIC) has been going full steam ahead since 2021, providing space for its students, alumni and faculty to set up ventures,” said Dr Manoj Changat, the in-charge of KUBIC.

The first digital university in the country too is setting an example by having tie-ups with big companies and foreign universities. While speaking to TNIE as part of the Express Dialogues, Saji Gopinath, vice-chancellor of the university, shared that the largest industrial association is happening at Graphene Park. “Here we have three stages. The first was the applied research side where TATA Steel is the partner. The second is moving from applied research to products in which we have partnered with Carborundum. The third stage is upgrading to other industries for which we are associating with the industries department,” he had said.

“In Digital Science Park, we are on the lookout for companies and startups associated with research and development interested in working with us,” he said. The university has set up a smaller facility in which seven foreign companies have already started working. “We have a company from Australia who is working at GI Space. We have a startup spin-off from the University of Leeds.

We have companies from Spain and the US working in sensor development. The good thing is that these companies are working with faculty members,” he had said. The private institutions are also not far behind. Understanding the need to be on par with the changing times and what can be called a first in the state, recently, Genrobotics Innovations Pvt Ltd launched a project that will see the setting up of an industrial park at Ilahia College of Engineering and Technology (ICET) at Muvattupuzha. This is being done as part of ‘the Industry on Campus’ initiative of the state government.

Meanwhile, Prof Sam Thomas said that it has been decided to admit PhD scholars to the CVJ Centre for Synthetic Biology and Bio-manufacturing. “The scholars will be inducted next academic year. The positive aspect for the university is that it will get patents, publications and an avenue to equip its students with the skills needed to tackle the job market,” he said.

Polytechnic colleges are not far behind

The ‘Industry on Campus’ project is also doing wonders at polytechnic colleges in the state. According to R Bindu, the students of the Govt Polytechnic College at Kozhikode recently made and handed over around 30 e-autos to the city corporation’s waste management department. “As part of the four-year UG programme, it has been decided to give credits for internships and also skill-based courses,” said the minister.