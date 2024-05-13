Kerala: Bomb explodes in front of police vehicle in Kannur; none injured

KANNUR: A bomb was hurled in front of a police vehicle in Kannur in Kerala in the early hours of Monday. No casualties have been reported yet.

The bomb exploded during a police patrol at Chakarakall Bavot. Two 'ice cream bombs' were thrown in front of the police jeep. The incident took place this morning around 4.

The bomb was thrown on the road about 25 meters in front of the police jeep.

Notably, this incident happened in the area where conflict between CPM-BJP exists.