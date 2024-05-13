Kerala cop sustains injuries after mob went on rampage on final day of temple festival

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A policeman sustained head injuries while a car was set on fire as violence marked the celebration on the final day of the Mahadevar temple festival at Kazhakootam on Sunday night.

The cop was bludgeoned with an iron rod by a group of men when the cops were trying to disperse them at Ambalathinkara after the festival celebrations got over.

The injured cop is attached to the Armed Reserve Camp in Thiruvananthapuram city.

The police sources said a group of men beleaguered the cops on duty and roughed them up. It was during this act cop Riyas sustained head injuries.

As many as six people have been detained by the police in connection with this case.

Meanwhile, a car belonging to a group that came to watch the festival was mysteriously gutted. The car that was parked near the temple was found gutted when the passengers came to start it. The passengers earlier had an altercation with a group of men and the arson attack could be a fallout of that incident, the cops suspect.