Kerala: Kudumbashree’s 4-day agricultural drone training from May 13

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A four-day agricultural drone training programme, organised jointly by Kudumbashree and Indian Council of Agricultural Research and Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (ICAR-CTCRI), will commence on May 13.

The programme, which will impart agricultural drone training to 50 women under Kudumbashree, aims to achieve significant progress for women in the farm sector by utilising new technology.

Kudumbashree executive director Bindu K S will inaugurate the programme, organised at the Sreekaryam Central Tuber Crops Research Institute.

Drones have already been made available to all 50 participants. The first day will be utilised to provide them a better understanding of the drone’s structure, technical aspects and operational guidelines.

This will be followed by field-level training on smart farming, agri-drone hardware, maintenance and servicing, drone simulator, trial-drone flying and hands-on agri drone flying by experts of ICAR-CTCRI and FACT. Awareness on personal safety, environmental considerations, use of pesticides, maintenance safety measures, etc., when using drones will also be covered.