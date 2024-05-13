Two killed in fishing boat accident off Kerala coast

MALAPPURAM: Two persons were killed when their fishing boat was allegedly struck by a ship off the Kerala coast in the early hours of Monday, police said here.

The accident occurred around 16 nautical miles off the Manakkakadavu coastal police station limit in Thrissur district while fishermen from the state were out fishing.

The boat reportedly split in two due to the impact of the collision.

Although six people were aboard the boat, four were rescued by persons on the ship.

Following search operations, bodies of the two missing fishermen were recovered, police said.