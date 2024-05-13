Viral hepatitis claims one more life in Malappuram

MALAPPURAM: The health department confirmed that one more person from Malappuram died due to viral hepatitis. Ithikkal Sakeer, a native of Kodalipoyil in Pothukkal, died while undergoing treatment for the disease at a private hospital in Kozhikode three days ago.

So, the total number of deaths due to viral hepatitis in the district has risen to seven. The district recorded one death due to the disease in March, four deaths in April, and two deaths in May. However, District Medical Officer (DMO) R Renuka on Sunday denied reports that the eighth viral hepatitis death was recorded in the district.

Malappuram has reported 3,184 suspected cases of viral hepatitis and 1,032 confirmed cases since January this year. The highest number of cases were reported in Pothukal, Kuzhimanna, Omanur, Pookkottoor, Morayur, Peruvallur panchayats, and Malappuram municipality. Meanwhile, the health department has urged people to remain vigilant against the disease and seek medical attention if they experience any symptoms.

Common symptoms of viral hepatitis include fever, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, yellowing of the eyes, and yellow urine. It is essential to seek scientific treatment methods without ignoring these symptoms, as severe cases can lead to liver dysfunction and death. The department also urged people to avoid unscientific treatment methods, as they can pose a threat to the patient’s life.

3-yr-old girl collapses and dies in Palakkad

Kochi: A three-year-old girl collapsed and died in Palakkad. Chinnu, the daughter of Kumaran and Sindu of Kottapadam Ambalapara Tribal Colony, had been suffering from fever for the past two days. She collapsed on Saturday. Though she was taken to Taluk Hospital in Mannarkkad, she was declared dead by the doctors.