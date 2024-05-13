Woman doctor assaulted by onlooker at community health centre in Kollam

KOLLAM: A female duty doctor was allegedly assaulted by a bystander at a community health centre in Chavara. Dr Jancy James allegedly endured an assault from a woman bystander following a disagreement over medicine.

The incident occurred last Sunday at 10:30 p.m. when two female patients, both natives of Panmana village, arrived at the health centre complaining of stomach aches and allergy-related issues. A man and a woman accompanied the woman patients as bystanders.

Subsequently, a heated argument erupted between Dr Jancy James and the woman bystander regarding the prescribed medication for the allergy. As tensions escalated, the woman allegedly assaulted Dr Jancy.

Police officials later arrived at the health centre; however, they did not register a case concerning the incident. According to the Chavara Police, they will take a detailed statement from Dr Jancy and proceed with further action against women.