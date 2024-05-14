Further CBI probe must in Sidharthan’s murder: Mom

The statement was made by Sidharthan’s mother, Sheeba M R, in a petition filed by her opposing the bail plea of the accused. The petition stated that she seriously disputed the finding in the final report of CBI to the extent it agrees with the version of the police that Sidharthan had died by suicide.

The parents residing almost 500 km away at Nedumangad were informed about the incident at 2.20 pm, while the police authorities, who were just a few kilometres away, were informed only at 4.29 pm, after destroying all possible evidence that could shed light on the crime and accused.

The students were not prepared to speak the truth to the police since they apprehended that they would face similar treatment as that of Sidharthan in case they revealed the truth. Hence, further investigation by CBI is needed to unearth the truth in this regard, said the mother.