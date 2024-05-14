Kerala: Newlywed woman assaulted by her husband, charged with domestic violence

KOZHIKODE: In a case of domestic violence reported from Pantheerankavu in Kozhikode district, a woman from Paravur was subjected to a vicious attack, allegedly by her husband, leaving her with severe injuries just days after tying the knot.

The woman, currently undergoing treatment at the Paravur Taluk Hospital, described her husband, Rahul P Gopal, as having trust issues, exacerbated by alcohol consumption, leading to the brutal assault. The attack reportedly involved attempted strangulation with a mobile charging cable, among other forms of physical abuse.

According to the woman, tensions escalated post-wedding when Rahul, an aeronautical engineer based in Germany, began exhibiting controlling behaviour, including blocking her from contacting male colleagues. The assault unfolded during a post-wedding ceremony at Rahul’s residence, where the woman’s family members intervened.

Her father, Haridas, expressed dismay over the initial response from the authorities and the indifference shown by the husband’s family despite being informed about the abuse.

Haridas told TNIE, “We visited the house of our daughter’s in-laws’ as part of traditional customs, but we were welcomed with the shocking sight of our daughter bearing bruise marks, swelling on her nose, and other injuries. She was stopped also from communicating with us as her phone was confiscated by her husband,” Haridas said. Pantheerankavu police registered a case under various Sections of IPC, including 324 and 498(A), against Rahul.