Kerala: CPM joins hands with Congress to oust own panchayat president

ALAPPUZHA: A factional feud within the ruling CPM saw the Ramankari panchayat president losing his position after fellow party members won a no-confidence motion with the support of Congress members on Tuesday. Rajendra Kumar resigned from the post of panchayat member immediately after the no-trust motion.

In the 13-member Ramankari panchayat, in Alappuzha district, the CPM has nine members and the Congress four. For the past few months, the CPM has been beset with factionalism in the panchayat and a large section of party workers and leaders have turned against the area committee.

Before the Lok Sabha polls, the CPM district and state committees intervened in the issue and found a temporary solution.

Rajendra Kumar was a supporter of the dissident faction, and hence, the official faction moved the no-confidence motion against him.

Even as the local leaders of the CPM said the party has served notices to those who moved the no-confidence motion, Rajendra Kumar said he has severed all relations with the party. He also alleged that the official faction leader voted for Kodikunnil Suresh in the Lok Sabha election.

Many party workers in Ramankari have joined the CPI in protest against CPM leaders. It is learnt Rajendra Kumar too had planned to join the CPI but stayed on in order to continue in the post of panchayat president.