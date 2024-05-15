Pantheerankavu domestic violence: Woman’s family alleges police inaction

The family of the newly-wed woman, who was beaten up by her husband Rahul P, has approached Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleging negligence by the Pantheerankavu police in filing a case on their complaint. The police have refuted the charge. The family hails from North Paravoor in Ernakulam.

Haridas, the woman’s father, alleged that the police did not treat the incident seriously when they approached them with a complaint. He said they finally left the police station after removing the woman’s mangalsutra (sacred thread) and placing it on the officer’s table, saying she did not want to continue with the marriage.

The woman alleged that Rahul beat her for dowry. “He hit me on the head and forehead and strangled me with a mobile phone charging cable. Still, none in the house stopped him. His family instead asked me to lie to my relatives and say I fell in the washroom. I also suspect Rahul takes drugs,” she alleged.

The woman claimed though the police were told everything, they did not record her statement fully. She also alleged that the police’s report omitted several details. And, according to her, though the police were told that Rahul tried to strangle her, they did not heed her family’s request to add non-bailable charges such as attempt to murder against him.