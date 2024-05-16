After patient dies, relatives stage protest at Alappuzha Medical College Hospital over negligence by doctors

ALAPPUZHA: Relatives staged a protest in Alappuzha Medical College Hospital (MCH) with the dead body of 70-year-old woman alleging the negligence by the doctors.

Umaiba, a native of Punnapra in Alappuzha, was admitted to the hospital with a stroke three weeks ago.

According to relatives, she was discharged later but was again infected with fever following which she was admitted to the hospital. But the doctors did not try to diagnose the disease.

On Tuesday morning her condition deteriorated and doctors advised to shift her to another hospital. Later relatives shifted her to Kottayam Medical College Hospital where she died on Wednesday evening.

The relatives reached Alappuzha MCH with the body and protested in front of the casualty. Police intervened forcing them to return to their house by 2 am.

Relatives alleged that the doctors did not examine her properly to identify the disease. Though the doctors said it was pneumonia, her condition became worse, according to her relatives. "The failures on the part of doctors led to the death," a relative said.

A complaint would be filed to the Chief Minister, the health minister and other top officials after the burial, the relatives said.