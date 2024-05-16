ED arrests three persons in 2 financial fraud cases in Kerala

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested three persons as part of probe into two money-laundering cases linked to separate financial fraud incidents.

Tiruvalla-based PRD Mini Nidhi managing director Anil Kumar and general manager David George were arrested by ED as part of a money-laundering case against the firm. Kerala Police had registered multiple cases against the financial company after it allegedly swindled over Rs 150 crore from investors promising high interest rates for deposits. Both were first arrested by police in 2022. Based on the police chargesheet, ED registered a case and arrested the duo on Wednesday.

In the second incident, ED arrested Ebin Varghese managing director of Masters Finserv company based in Kochi. The company collected Rs 73.90 crore from several persons promising to invest their money in stock market and give high returns. Ebin was arrested by police last year after multiple cases were registered against him at various police stations in Kochi. Recently, police filed chargesheets against Ebin in these cases. Following this, the ED registered a money-laundering case against him and recorded his arrest.

The arrested were produced before PMLA Court in Kochi which remanded them in judicial custody.