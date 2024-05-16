Kerala: Case against man who abducted 10-yr-old girl

KASARAGOD: Hosdurg police have registered a Pocso case, along with kidnapping and robbery cases, against a man who abducted a 10-year-old girl from her home in Ozhinhavalappu, Kanhangad on Wednesday. The girl was later found abandoned on the road one kilometre away from her home, with her gold ear rings missing.

The incident occurred on Wednesday around 3.30 am when the girls’s grandfather went out to milk the cows, keeping the door unlocked. After returning home, he found that the child was missing. He immediately alerted other family members, following which they, along with the neighbours, launched a search in the locality.

After being abandoned on the road, the girl knocked on the door of a nearby home for help and contacted her father. When the abduction happened, her father, mother, and sister were at home.

Hosdurg SHO Azad M P said, “The abductor took away the girl through a nearby paddy field. Though a CCTV has been installed nearby, no visuals of the person were available on it. A case has been registred against the person under Sections 3 and 4 of the Pocso Act, along with kidnapping and robbery. We have started the investigation.”

Fingerprint experts, a police dog from Kasaragod and K9 Force were part of the investigation. The dog was able to track the path travelled by the girl, where a 10-rupee and 50-rupee notes were found. These have been handed over to the forensic department.