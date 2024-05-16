Kerala rolls out ‘Green Leaf’ rating for hospitality sector

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government has rolled out the ‘Swachhata Green Leaf Rating’ encompassing hotels, resorts, lodges, homestays and eateries, in a move aimed at ensuring hygiene and sanitation standards at major tourism destinations.
The project, rolled out jointly by the Suchitwa Mission and tourism department in the state, is part of the national flagship programme of the Union Jal Shakti and Tourism ministries.
As many as 357 hospitality facilities have been identified statewide for the initial phase. Operators in the hospitality sector will be encouraged to adopt good practices for providing improved and safe sanitation facilities.
The Suchitwa Mission has come up with an online portal to implement the programme and hospitality facilities will be given one, three or five ‘green leaf’ ratings after verification.
“Suchitwa Mission set up a portal for the three-phase process – orientation, voluntary declaration and verification – as the number of operators is huge in our state and it’s impossible to carry out this process manually,” an official associated with the project told TNIE. The official said the self-assessment process will be completed by May 20 and the verification by June 2. “The rating declaration and certification will be given next month itself,” said the official.
Segregation of solid waste at source, disposal of solid waste and other waste, including biomedical waste, mattresses, rubber, metals, and e-waste, on-site management of greywater, separation of black and greywater, and recycling of treated water are among the parameters on which each institution will be assessed. The initiative aims to build a positive image and branding of tourist entities.
“We have constituted district-level verification subcommittees and committees. There will also be a state-level committee to review the rating,” said the official. The chief secretary will chair the state-level committee which will have tourism department secretary and secretary in-charge of rural sanitation among its members.
Participating entities need to score at least 50% in each head to become entitled to the Swachhata Green Leaf Verification (one, three or five leaves). In due course, the ratings will be made part of industry branding ratings by Trip Advisor, OYO, Booking.com and others to integrate “safely managed sanitation.”
“In the future, operators of such facilities should have at least a single green leaf rating. The rating may become mandatory,” said the official.
A district-level orientation programme has kicked off across the state. In Thiruvananthapuram, the programme will be held on Thursday.
200 marks total
Marks will be awarded out of a total of 200. Of this, 80 marks each will be total for faecal sludge management and solid waste management, while 40 marks will be for greywater management.