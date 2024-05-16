Kerala rolls out ‘Green Leaf’ rating for hospitality sector

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government has rolled out the ‘Swachhata Green Leaf Rating’ encompassing hotels, resorts, lodges, homestays and eateries, in a move aimed at ensuring hygiene and sanitation standards at major tourism destinations.

The project, rolled out jointly by the Suchitwa Mission and tourism department in the state, is part of the national flagship programme of the Union Jal Shakti and Tourism ministries.

As many as 357 hospitality facilities have been identified statewide for the initial phase. Operators in the hospitality sector will be encouraged to adopt good practices for providing improved and safe sanitation facilities.

The Suchitwa Mission has come up with an online portal to implement the programme and hospitality facilities will be given one, three or five ‘green leaf’ ratings after verification.

“Suchitwa Mission set up a portal for the three-phase process – orientation, voluntary declaration and verification – as the number of operators is huge in our state and it’s impossible to carry out this process manually,” an official associated with the project told TNIE. The official said the self-assessment process will be completed by May 20 and the verification by June 2. “The rating declaration and certification will be given next month itself,” said the official.