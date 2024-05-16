Kerala teens killed after being hit by train; police suspect suicide

KOLLAM: A young man and woman, whose bodies were found on a railway track near Palkulangara in Kollam on Tuesday were in a relationship after getting acquainted through Instagram two months ago, said a police officer. The deceased people are S Ananthu, 18, a resident of Kundara, and Meenakshi, 18, of Edappally. The police suspect that the duo might have committed suicide.

Kilikolloor police said the duo became friends on social media and they were in a relationship. Ananthu was a first-year BA Malayalam student at Fatima National College, while Meenakshi was a Class XII student. “According to Ananthu’s friend, the duo met through Instagram two months ago and were in a relationship. However, their parents were unaware of this,” said a police official.

“On Tuesday, the duo met near Palkulangara. Ananthu left home, informing his parents that he was going to a movie, while Meenakshi left her house without informing her parents. Later, concerned about their prolonged absence, their parents complained with the police.” Subsequently, on Tuesday night, the parents came to know about the incident. Later, they identified the bodies of the deceased at the district hospital. The police then handed over the bodies to the relatives, and the cremation took place at their respective native places.

Both individuals died after allegedly being hit by an express train on Tuesday. They were seen near the railway track before they began walking along it.

The police said that as the Gandhidham Express train, heading towards Ernakulam, approached them, they embraced each other before being struck and thrown by the impact.