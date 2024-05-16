Localised weather info can save fishers’ lives: Study

KOCHI: Localised marine weather information can complement forecasts to make traditional fishing safer, a new study by the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the University of Sussex, UK, shows. “Small-grid forecasts allow fishers to launch and land boats at secure spots, fish close to the shore, avoid high-wind ocean areas and quickly return when the weather turns foul,” said Prof Abhilash S, director of Cusat’s Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research (ACARR), a co-author of the paper and doctoral supervisor of lead author Prabhat Kurup.

“Further, the availability of such forecasts can limit the number of fishing days lost due to blanket warnings that may not be relevant to local areas where the fishers go,” he added. IMD senior scientist Dr V K Mini, ACARR researcher Dr M Sarang, Sussex climate researcher Dr Netsanet Alamirew and Sussex visiting research fellow and faculty at the life sciences department, Christ University, Bengaluru, Prof Max Martin are the other co-authors of the paper.

In Thiruvananthapuram coastal areas, around 50,000 fishermen have witnessed 145 deaths while on the job between 2016 and 2021, and another 146 have been caught in the very severe cyclonic storm Ockhi in November 2017. Fishers have been demanding better forecasts. “Ocean basins, especially the eastern Arabian Sea, are warming rapidly due to climate change. This affects the lives and livelihoods of traditional artisan fishers and the coastal communities,” Abhilash said.

According to him, weather systems such as cyclones and deep depressions are becoming more intense. “So, the fishers have to take more risks. The most effective solution is to include them in a localised, community-oriented, impact-based forecasting system and co-produce weather information,” he said.