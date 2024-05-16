Localised weather info can save fishers’ lives: Study

KOCHI: Localised marine weather information can complement forecasts to make traditional fishing safer, a new study by the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the University of Sussex, UK, shows. “Small-grid forecasts allow fishers to launch and land boats at secure spots, fish close to the shore, avoid high-wind ocean areas and quickly return when the weather turns foul,” said Prof Abhilash S, director of Cusat’s Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research (ACARR), a co-author of the paper and doctoral supervisor of lead author Prabhat Kurup.
“Further, the availability of such forecasts can limit the number of fishing days lost due to blanket warnings that may not be relevant to local areas where the fishers go,” he added. IMD senior scientist Dr V K Mini, ACARR researcher Dr M Sarang, Sussex climate researcher Dr Netsanet Alamirew and Sussex visiting research fellow and faculty at the life sciences department, Christ University, Bengaluru, Prof Max Martin are the other co-authors of the paper.
In Thiruvananthapuram coastal areas, around 50,000 fishermen have witnessed 145 deaths while on the job between 2016 and 2021, and another 146 have been caught in the very severe cyclonic storm Ockhi in November 2017. Fishers have been demanding better forecasts. “Ocean basins, especially the eastern Arabian Sea, are warming rapidly due to climate change. This affects the lives and livelihoods of traditional artisan fishers and the coastal communities,” Abhilash said.
According to him, weather systems such as cyclones and deep depressions are becoming more intense. “So, the fishers have to take more risks. The most effective solution is to include them in a localised, community-oriented, impact-based forecasting system and co-produce weather information,” he said.
The study highlighted the diverse wind conditions prevalent on India’s southwestern coast. The wind regime along this coast is diverse, with the speed increasing towards the south in the Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu. “That would call for localised, sub-regional, and cross-state-border wind forecasts that are highly relevant for artisanal fishers,” the paper noted. The paper is an outcome of the Sussex-led safe-fishing research ‘Forecasting with Fishers in Thiruvananthapuram district of southwestern India’. The research was supported by UK Research and Innovation, the Sussex Sustainability Research Programme and the Royal Geographical Society.
The study used a numerical weather prediction system called the Weather Research Forecasting model downscaled at a 5x5km resolution with 1-3 days’ lead. Test forecasts issued for south, north and central parts of Thiruvananthapuram were much sought after by traditional fishermen who collaborated in the study.
Along with IMD, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services, people’s tech firm Gram Vaani, and Radio Monsoon community weather service collaborated with local fishers in the research. “We hope our work can lead to more localised weather services by the national forecaster,” Abhilash said.
