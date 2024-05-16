Pantheerankavu case: Murder bid charge slapped on accused

We are seeking more details about it and will confirm it later. The accused is absconding. We are keenly searching for the accused since there is a chance of him escaping to the Gulf,” said Saju K Abraham, Feroke ACP. The police have contacted the Home Ministry to issue a lookout notice to prevent Rahul from going abroad. Earlier, the police officials had been repeatedly saying that the accused was under their surveillance till Wednesday, but later they confirmed that he was absconding and there was a chance of him fleeing abroad.

“The engagement of Rahul and a Poonjar-based dental doctor took place in Sree Lakshmi Auditorium here three months ago. Later, the marriage function which was supposed to take place in May was called off by the bride’s family. The bride complained that Rahul has been mentally torturing her and controlling her,” said Geetha Noble, neighbour and ward member of Poonjar panchayat.

Meanwhile, Rahul’s sister confirmed that he had registered his marriage with a woman from Poonjar.

“The marriage was registered in advance as Rahul wanted to take the girl abroad where he works. The woman withdrew from the marriage in April. While rejecting the proposal, the girl’s parents said she wanted to pursue higher studies. It is true that Rahul cares his family a little more. But other allegations are not true,” said Rahul’s sister.

The accused Rahul got married to the complainant, a North Paravur-based woman, on May 5 at Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple. The complainant was beaten up and strangled using a mobile phone charger wire by Rahul days after their marriage. The incident came to the notice of the family of the woman on May 12 when they came to Rahul’s house in Pantheerankavu for a ceremony.

Later the woman’s family lodged a complaint with the Pantheerankavu police. However, the bride’s family on Tuesday filed a complaint with the chief minister, alleging that the police showed negligence in filing the case. “We are happy that our efforts became fruitful. However, the police could have arrested the accused when we went to file the complaint. The police gave enough time to the accused to escape,” said Haridas, the complainant’s father.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission filed a suo motu case against the Pantheerankavu SHO for not filing a case on time. K Byjunath, acting chairperson and judicial member of the commission, demanded that the Kozhikode city police commissioner conduct a detailed investigation and submit a report within 15 days.

The case will be considered at the commission’s sitting in Kozhikode in June. Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P Satheedevi also criticised the police inaction in the incident.

SHO suspended