Pantheerankavu case: Murder bid charge slapped on accused

KOZHIKODE: Following allegations by the complainant’s family that the police did not invoke serious sections in the Pantheerankavu domestic violence case, the police finally slapped murder-attempt charges against the accused Rahul P Gopal, 29, who is an engineer in Germany. Feroke ACP has taken over the investigation into the domestic violence case and ACP Saju K Abraham will record the statement of the complainant.
The case has now been handed over to the ACP following criticism that the Pantheerankavu police handled the incident lightly when the family of the newly wed woman came to lodge a complaint. North Zone IG K Sethuraman suspended Pantheerankavu station house officer (SHO) Sarin A S for not initiating prompt action based on the victim’s complaint. “The SHO didn’t add appropriate IPC sections in the case even after seeing signs of physical abuse on the victim’s body. He also failed to arrest the accused on time. The department took disciplinary action against the SHO to avoid such incidents of lapses on the part of police officials in the future,” said IG Sethuraman.
Accused had married Poonjar native earlier
Meanwhile, the probe by the Pantheerankavu police has found that the accused Rahul P Gopal had married another woman and registered the marriage in Poonjar.
“The family of the complainant said on Wednesday that they can’t come to Kozhikode to record the statement. So, the police will go to Ernakulam and record the statement of the complainant. Section 307 (Attempt to murder) of the IPC has been slapped against the accused. According to the police investigation so far, the accused Rahul was previously engaged to a woman in Poonjar in Kottayam district and then shortly before leaving abroad, their marriage was registered in their panchayat in Kottayam.
We are seeking more details about it and will confirm it later. The accused is absconding. We are keenly searching for the accused since there is a chance of him escaping to the Gulf,” said Saju K Abraham, Feroke ACP. The police have contacted the Home Ministry to issue a lookout notice to prevent Rahul from going abroad. Earlier, the police officials had been repeatedly saying that the accused was under their surveillance till Wednesday, but later they confirmed that he was absconding and there was a chance of him fleeing abroad.
“The engagement of Rahul and a Poonjar-based dental doctor took place in Sree Lakshmi Auditorium here three months ago. Later, the marriage function which was supposed to take place in May was called off by the bride’s family. The bride complained that Rahul has been mentally torturing her and controlling her,” said Geetha Noble, neighbour and ward member of Poonjar panchayat.
Meanwhile, Rahul’s sister confirmed that he had registered his marriage with a woman from Poonjar.
“The marriage was registered in advance as Rahul wanted to take the girl abroad where he works. The woman withdrew from the marriage in April. While rejecting the proposal, the girl’s parents said she wanted to pursue higher studies. It is true that Rahul cares his family a little more. But other allegations are not true,” said Rahul’s sister.
The accused Rahul got married to the complainant, a North Paravur-based woman, on May 5 at Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple. The complainant was beaten up and strangled using a mobile phone charger wire by Rahul days after their marriage. The incident came to the notice of the family of the woman on May 12 when they came to Rahul’s house in Pantheerankavu for a ceremony.
Later the woman’s family lodged a complaint with the Pantheerankavu police. However, the bride’s family on Tuesday filed a complaint with the chief minister, alleging that the police showed negligence in filing the case. “We are happy that our efforts became fruitful. However, the police could have arrested the accused when we went to file the complaint. The police gave enough time to the accused to escape,” said Haridas, the complainant’s father.
Meanwhile, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission filed a suo motu case against the Pantheerankavu SHO for not filing a case on time. K Byjunath, acting chairperson and judicial member of the commission, demanded that the Kozhikode city police commissioner conduct a detailed investigation and submit a report within 15 days.
The case will be considered at the commission’s sitting in Kozhikode in June. Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P Satheedevi also criticised the police inaction in the incident.
SHO suspended
Pantheerankavu station house officer (SHO) Sarin A S has been suspended for not initiating prompt action
The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has filed a suo motu case against the SHO for not filing a case on time
Panel asks Kozhikode city police commissioner to conduct a detailed probe and submit a report within 15 days
Police confirms Rahul is absconding and that there was a chance of him fleeing abroad