Summer rain in Kerala brings relief to KSEB, peak demand declines by 1,500 MW

KOCHI: The summer rains that lashed the state over the past week brought respite from the sweltering heat as the daytime temperature dropped by 1 to 4.5 degrees Celsius across Kerala. However, it was the KSEB that heaved a sigh of relief. The daily power consumption which was soaring at an alarming rate, dropped by around 25 million units and the peak demand declined by 1,500 MW.

As the peak demand touched 5,854 MW on May 2, the KSEB had taken steps to reduce consumption during peak hours. The board had requested public sector units, big industries, Water Authority and lift irrigation projects to re-schedule shifts which helped to reduce consumption by around 200 MW. However, the peak demand continued above 5,000 MW till May 10. With rain gods finally smiling, the daily consumption dropped to 98.89 million units on May 10. The peak demand plunged to 4,365 MW on May 14 registering a drop of 1,489 MW compared to May 2.

The KSEB which was scrambling to purchase power from the Day Ahead Market and Real Time Market at exorbitant rate is relieved as the power situation has become normal.