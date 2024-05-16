Summer rain in Kerala brings relief to KSEB, peak demand declines by 1,500 MW

KOCHI: The summer rains that lashed the state over the past week brought respite from the sweltering heat as the daytime temperature dropped by 1 to 4.5 degrees Celsius across Kerala. However, it was the KSEB that heaved a sigh of relief. The daily power consumption which was soaring at an alarming rate, dropped by around 25 million units and the peak demand declined by 1,500 MW.
As the peak demand touched 5,854 MW on May 2, the KSEB had taken steps to reduce consumption during peak hours. The board had requested public sector units, big industries, Water Authority and lift irrigation projects to re-schedule shifts which helped to reduce consumption by around 200 MW. However, the peak demand continued above 5,000 MW till May 10. With rain gods finally smiling, the daily consumption dropped to 98.89 million units on May 10. The peak demand plunged to 4,365 MW on May 14 registering a drop of 1,489 MW compared to May 2.
The KSEB which was scrambling to purchase power from the Day Ahead Market and Real Time Market at exorbitant rate is relieved as the power situation has become normal.
“A cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Sri Lanka and a trough that runs from this cyclonic circulation to Lakshadweep has brought rains to Kerala. Under its influence, the state is expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall from May 15 to May 19. The Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance into South Andaman sea and some parts of the Southeast Bay of Bengal on May 19. Normally the Monsoon reaches Kerala shore within 10 days after reaching South Andaman. So there are chances of the onset of Monsoon by June 1,” said IMD scientist V K Mini.
According to Cusat Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research director S Abhilash, there is little chance for the rise in temperature as the state will be receiving moderate rainfall for the next few days under the influence of a cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal and a trough running from Sri Lanka to Lakshadweep. There are chances for the formation of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal which may bring more rains, he said.
Max temperature
April 29/May 15 (0C)/ Drop in temperature
Thiruvananthapuram: 36.2/ 33.9/ -2.3
Punalur (Kollam): 38.6/ 35.6/ -3
Alappuzha: 38.3/ 35.9/ -2.4
Kochi: 34.4/ 33.6/ -0.8
Vellanikara (Thrissur): 40.0/ 36.2/ -3.8
Palakkad: 41.3/ 36.9/ -4.4
Kozhikode: 38.1/ 35.0/ -3.1
Kannur: 36.7/ 35.2/ -1.5