Coast Guard in Kerala coordinates medical evacuation of critically-ill British man

KOCHI: The Indian Coast Guard coordinated the medical evacuation of a critically-ill British national on board a ship that was on its way from Dubai to Brunei on Thursday. Kenneth Hiller, 62, a crew member of MV Anvil Point, fell ill owing to deep vein thrombosis, a blood clot. The Coast Guard arranged a tele-medicine facility for assessing the man’s condition and sent off ICG ship C-410 with a medical team on board for evacuating the patient.

Another ship, ICGS Arnvesh, was also diverted towards MV Anvil Point. ICG C 410 made rendezvous with MV Anvil Point and shifted Hiller to the Kochi harbour. Initial medical aid was provided to the patient on board, and upon reaching the shore, he was shifted to a city hospital. Hiller’s condition is stable and he is under observation, it is learnt.

Hiller fell ill while MV Anvil Point was passing through the outer sea off Kochi around 9pm on May 15. The ship sent a medical emergency message to Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in the UK which alerted the MRCC in Mumbai.

The MRCC directed Maritime Rescue Sub Centre(MRSC) in Kochi to coordinate the medical evacuation and advised the vessel to proceed to the Kochi coast. The district headquarters of the Coast Guard in Kochi then swung into action and brought Hiller to the coast.