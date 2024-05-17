Kerala: CPM to mollify miffed KC(M) with admin reforms panel chairmanship

KOCHI: Switching to firefighting mode after finding itself in an unenviable situation over Rajya Sabha seat allocation within the LDF, the CPM is learnt to have decided to offer its key ally, the Kerala Congress (M), chairmanship of the Kerala Administrative Reforms Commission, a post with cabinet rank once held by V S Achuthanandan.
In addition, the CPM is also planning to mollify the KC(M) with the promise of an RS seat that will fall vacant in 2027, top party sources said.
The term of three RS members from Kerala, one each from CPM, CPI and KC(M), comes to an end on July 1. In keeping with the numbers in the state assembly, the LDF can win two seats and the Opposition UDF one. Since both Communist parties are eager to maintain their presence, though meagre, in the Upper House of Parliament, the KC(M) is the natural choice to don the role of the scapegoat.
‘Will raise our demand for RS seat in LDF’
This has placed the KC(M) in a precarious position. One of the three seats that fall vacant is held by party chairman Jose K Mani. It is keen to secure a key role for Jose in the current scheme of things. There is a fear that the perception of being sidelined could even affect the internal dynamics of the organisation.
It is against this backdrop that the CPM has decided to assuage the KC(M), that holds considerable sway in central Travancore. The move coincides with calls from several quarters for the KC(M) to return to the UDF fold. But, any further steps can be expected only after LS election results. Meanwhile, the KC(M) has resolved to hold its horses for the time being.
In its recent meeting in Kottayam, the leadership decided to raise the issue within the LDF. “We will raise our demand for the RS seat in the LDF and the party will take appropriate decision,” said a top KC(M) functionary. He added that the party is unaware of the offer of the Administrative Reforms Commission chairmanship.
3 RS seats to fall vacant
