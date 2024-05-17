Kerala: CPM to mollify miffed KC(M) with admin reforms panel chairmanship

‘Will raise our demand for RS seat in LDF’

This has placed the KC(M) in a precarious position. One of the three seats that fall vacant is held by party chairman Jose K Mani. It is keen to secure a key role for Jose in the current scheme of things. There is a fear that the perception of being sidelined could even affect the internal dynamics of the organisation.

It is against this backdrop that the CPM has decided to assuage the KC(M), that holds considerable sway in central Travancore. The move coincides with calls from several quarters for the KC(M) to return to the UDF fold. But, any further steps can be expected only after LS election results. Meanwhile, the KC(M) has resolved to hold its horses for the time being.

In its recent meeting in Kottayam, the leadership decided to raise the issue within the LDF. “We will raise our demand for the RS seat in the LDF and the party will take appropriate decision,” said a top KC(M) functionary. He added that the party is unaware of the offer of the Administrative Reforms Commission chairmanship.

3 RS seats to fall vacant

The term of three RS members from Kerala, one each from CPM, CPI and KC(M), comes to an end on July 1.