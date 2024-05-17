Kerala: Pantheerankavu domestic violence case accused in Germany, say police
KOZHIKODE: The police probing the Pantheerankavu domestic violence case have got information that the key accused Rahul P Gopal, 29, has left the country. The last location of his mobile phone was spotted in Karnataka. The investigating team led by Feroke ACP Saju K Abraham suspects that the accused reached Bengaluru by road from Kozhikode and went to Singapore from there.
“We can’t confirm the exact location of Rahul right now. We have already issued lookout notices to all airports in the country through the Union Home Ministry. We will nab the accused even if he has left the country. The Kozhikode city police commissioner is in touch with the Intelligence Bureau, Home Ministry and travel agents’ associations to check the boarding details of Rahul. It will take around 10 days to get their reply,” said ACP Saju K Abraham.
The investigation team confirmed that Rahul was in Pantheerankavu till Monday night, but they have got indications that he reached Germany from Singapore. With this, the police are planning to take drastic measures like seeking Interpol help to nab the accused and freeze the bank accounts used by Rahul in Germany. A notice was issued to freeze Rahul’s entire bank accounts in India. Meanwhile, the video messages of Rahul denying the dowry allegations raised by his wife and in-laws surfaced in the media on Thursday morning and the police are examining them to trace the location from they were uploaded.
In his video message, Rahul said he had objected to his wife’s connection with her friends. He said he had hit her but expressed sorry for that. After he hit her, both of them had a peaceful discussion and decided to forget the issue and move on. Rahul claimed that the issue snowballed after the woman’s family arrived on May 12. In the video, Rahul said that he never strangled his wife with a phone cable as claimed by her relatives. The scar on her forehead happened when she slipped in the bathroom, Rahul claimed.
The investigation team recorded the statements of eight persons in Ernakulam district, including the complainant and her family members, on Wednesday night. In the eight-page statement given by the complainant, it was mentioned that her mother-in-law did not question her son or try to prevent the assault. The police hinted that more accused will be added to the case based on the statement of the complainant and her family. On Thursday, the police went to Pantheerankavu to record the statements of family members of the accused, but they were not present there.
