Kerala: Pantheerankavu domestic violence case accused in Germany, say police

In his video message, Rahul said he had objected to his wife’s connection with her friends. He said he had hit her but expressed sorry for that. After he hit her, both of them had a peaceful discussion and decided to forget the issue and move on. Rahul claimed that the issue snowballed after the woman’s family arrived on May 12. In the video, Rahul said that he never strangled his wife with a phone cable as claimed by her relatives. The scar on her forehead happened when she slipped in the bathroom, Rahul claimed.

The investigation team recorded the statements of eight persons in Ernakulam district, including the complainant and her family members, on Wednesday night. In the eight-page statement given by the complainant, it was mentioned that her mother-in-law did not question her son or try to prevent the assault. The police hinted that more accused will be added to the case based on the statement of the complainant and her family. On Thursday, the police went to Pantheerankavu to record the statements of family members of the accused, but they were not present there.

Rahul denies dowry allegations in video messages

Rahul, in his video messages that surfaced in the media on Thursday, denied dowry allegations adding that he had objected to his wife’s connection with her friends. He admitted that he had hit her claiming that he had expressed ‘sorry’ for the same