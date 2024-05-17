Relatives stage protest with body of deceased expatriate at AISATS office in Thiruvananthapuram

The protest was held in front of the office of Air India SATS (AISATS), a joint venture of the Tata Group that owns Air India Express, at Enchakkal after his body was flown in to Thiruvananthapuam international airport at 7am on Thursday.

Rajesh, who underwent an angioplasty procedure for heart ailment at a hospital in Muscat last week, breathed his last on Monday shortly after he was discharged. His wife Amrita, a nursing student from Karamana, had tried twice on May 8 and 9 to board an Air India Express flight to Muscat to join her husband. But the flight was cancelled on both days on account of strike by the airline crew.

According to Rajesh’s father-in-law Ravi, who flew from Muscat with Rajesh’s mortal remains, the protest was held as the family believes the airline is squarely responsible for Amrita not being able to meet her husband before his death. After his discharge, Rajesh, an IT engineer with Indian School in Muscat, needed care and attention which his wife could not provide as her flight got cancelled due to the strike.