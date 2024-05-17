The Turf project provides children at Kerala government homes with ample recreational space

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The woman and Child Development Department is setting up turfs to provide safe and engaging spaces to promote recreational activities and sports among children residing in government institutions.

As per a survey, around 60% of the children residing in institutions have behavioural issues. The project aims to attend to the children grappling with such problems and self-esteem challenges.

“The children coming and staying at these institutions have a lot of issues, especially behavioural issues. Some of them tend to show violent behaviours, and engaging them in sports activities can bring about a drastic change in their nature. We are doing a lot of activities, including yoga, arts, drawing and more. However, outdoor activities are crucial for the mental and physical rehabilitation of these children. We normally take them to nearby school grounds. Now they can utilise the turf on their premises for all physical activities,” said a senior official of the women and child development department.

The department is planning to implement the project in three districts -- Kannur, Malappuram and Thiruvananthapuram -- having enough space to set up turfs. The first turf under the project has been established in Kannur at a cost of Rs 18.91 lakh. There are around 21 institutions in the district.

The second turf, set up at a cost of Rs 32 lakh in Malappuram, has already been completed and is awaiting the official opening, said an official.

An official of the institution in Kannur said the response has been overwhelming. According to officials, the work on the third turf at the government home in Poojappura will take off soon. The project is expected to cost around Rs 29.78 lakh. The department has roped in PWD to execute the project in Thiruvananthapuram.

“Every year, we conduct inter-district sports competitions for our children and now we can host these events on our own turf,” the official added.