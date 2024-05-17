Users allege KSEB’s e-mobility app glitches designed to help pvt firm

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Several electric vehicle owners have levelled serious allegations against the e-mobility app, KeMapp, which acts as a common platform for accessing the services of KSEB’s e-charging stations. They accuse the power board of taking advantage of the app’s glitches to move crores of rupees in charging fees into the account of a private company. But a senior official belonging to the renewable energy & energy savings (REES) department of KSEB rubbished the claims.

Currently, KSEB has 1,169 pole-mounted charging points and another 63 fast-charging stations across the state. Developed by its engineers in 2022, KeMapp had a smooth run, until last year.

According to M K Moideen Kutty, state vice-president of a motor labourers union, KeMapp was sabotaged, following which customers were asked to transfer charging fares via the private company’s app, Chargemode. “The private company that was handed the payment contract without inviting tenders is actually owned by an empanelled engineer of KSEB. The board claims that there are more than 1,700 charging stations under the private company, which amounts to cheating. I have approached authorities, including the High Court, and am awaiting action. My contention is that only KeMapp should be allowed to operate,” Moideen Kutty, from Malappuram, told TNIE.