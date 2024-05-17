Users allege KSEB’s e-mobility app glitches designed to help pvt firm

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Several electric vehicle owners have levelled serious allegations against the e-mobility app, KeMapp, which acts as a common platform for accessing the services of KSEB’s e-charging stations. They accuse the power board of taking advantage of the app’s glitches to move crores of rupees in charging fees into the account of a private company. But a senior official belonging to the renewable energy & energy savings (REES) department of KSEB rubbished the claims.
Currently, KSEB has 1,169 pole-mounted charging points and another 63 fast-charging stations across the state. Developed by its engineers in 2022, KeMapp had a smooth run, until last year.
According to M K Moideen Kutty, state vice-president of a motor labourers union, KeMapp was sabotaged, following which customers were asked to transfer charging fares via the private company’s app, Chargemode. “The private company that was handed the payment contract without inviting tenders is actually owned by an empanelled engineer of KSEB. The board claims that there are more than 1,700 charging stations under the private company, which amounts to cheating. I have approached authorities, including the High Court, and am awaiting action. My contention is that only KeMapp should be allowed to operate,” Moideen Kutty, from Malappuram, told TNIE.
J Kishore Kumar, from Kollam, who had raised a similar complaint with the chief minister, has also sought an investigation into the KeMapp glitches and into why consumers were being forced to pay through the private company’s app. He alleged that due to the malfunctioning of KeMapp, e-vehicle owners are unable to use KSEB’s poll-mounted charging stations. “The public has been taken for a ride by the KSEB as the charging machines set up in Kerala are meant for imported vehicles. Several crores meant for the KSEB have been siphoned off to the private company’s account,” Kishore said.
But a senior REES department official said KeMapp was developed with the concept of interoperability, which allows it to function on both the official and private company’s app.
“The servers belong to KSEB and we oversee every transaction. The money is reflected only on our dashboard. The private company was given a composite contract. In fact, our view is that the more apps involved, the better our visibility. KeMapp won us a prestigious award of the India Smart Grid Forum, a think-tank belonging to the Union government. Not a penny of the KSEB has been siphoned off,” the official told TNIE.
It’s reliably learnt that a government delegation from Himachal Pradesh had recently visited the KSEB headquarters to study KeMapp.
