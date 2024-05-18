Honey-trap victims’ accounts being used to move swindled money

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Unearthing a startling new pattern in cyber crime, the police have found that scamsters have started using honey-trapping methods to get hold of their victim’s bank accounts and transfer the swindled amount through them.

The new modus operandi came to the fore during a probe into the case in which Rs 3.65 lakh was swindled from a Thrissur native. Police had earlier detected that Cambodia-based financial scamsters were behind the operation, which was reported by TNIE. The police had arrested two people -- Mufliq and Vishnu -- in connection with the case.

During a subsequent probe, it was found that the swindled cash was transferred through several bank accounts to throw investigators off the trail. Two bank accounts involved in the transaction were identified and during further probe, it was found that one of them was that of a Keralite.

The investigation revealed that the account holder, hailing from Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram, was befriended by a female operative of the cyber crime racket. The woman, suspected to be a Keralite working in the scamming firm based out of Cambodia, sweet-talked the man and used his bank account to transfer part of the booty to another account.

An officer privy to the probe said Rs 1 lakh was deposited to the Varkala native’s account by the woman, who then transferred the whole amount to a third account. “The woman lured the man into letting her do the transaction via his bank account. He was not part of the racket and knew nothing about their operation. But as his bank account is involved in the crime, he has been arraigned as an accused,” said the officer.