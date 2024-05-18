Inquiry into misbehaviour by Air Force officials begins

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Southern Air Command headquarters has opened an inquiry into the incident where four Air Force officials were arrested by the police for engaging in an affray with employees of a city-based hotel.

The Air Command in a statement said they have taken serious cognizance of the incident and an inquiry is on to ascertain facts by the Air Force’s policy of zero-tolerance to cases of misdemeanour in public places.

The Pettah police had registered a case against four Air Force officers attached with Akkulam Southern Air Command and an unspecified number of employees of a hotel near Venpalavattom after the two groups engaged in an affray outside the hotel over petty issues on Wednesday night.

The police said some of the staff of the Imperial Kitchen and the Air Force men had an altercation inside the hotel over providing seats to the latter.

The Air Force men wanted to have nearby seats, but the hotel staff did not entertain their request, leading to an altercation. This finally transformed into a street brawl outside the hotel premises by 10.30 pm.

The two groups lodged police complaints against the other following which both were booked under bailable sections.