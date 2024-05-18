IUML, affiliates under fire for ‘settling’ MSF woman leader’s case

MALAPPURAM: The IUML and its youth and students’ wings are being panned for purportedly settling a case registered by a woman leader of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) against a Muslim Youth League (MYL) leader in Kannur.

According to an FIR registered at Vengara police station on May 6, MYL Payyanur constituency president Jiyas Velloor threatened the woman leader, saying he would attack her with acid and circulate her morphed pictures.

After she turned down Jiyas’ marriage proposal, he stalked and threatened her constantly through social media from 2023, says the FIR, a copy of which is with TNIE.

In a post on its official Facebook page, however, the Kerala unit of the MSF claimed that the case had been settled by the parties concerned, and the issue is being revived by political opponents to denigrate the party. It also asserted that the complaint against Jiyas was filed following an altercation over financial dealings.

“The news appearing in the media over the last two days involving the Payyanur constituency MYL president is contrary to reality. The situation that led to the complaint was a dispute relating to a financial transaction carried out through an educational consultancy. On the basis of the complaint, the matter was settled by the parties concerned. Political opponents are using the case to demean the party. Party activists should not be fooled by such campaigns,” the post read.

If the MSF Kerala unit’s FB page is to be believed, the IUML leadership settled the case out of court before the issue escalated. However, Vengara police did not confirm withdrawal of the case.