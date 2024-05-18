Kerala under-reports illnesses related to heat: central expert

"The state should set an example by coming up with technical solutions. I am sure heat health is something (for which) Kerala can set an example,” he added.

An effective early warning system could help reduce mortality rate due to disaster by eight times, he pointed out.

“What Kerala and any other state should be doing is to come up with strategies and policies to mitigate disasters and increase preparedness. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is preparing strategic policies and new frameworks for various sectors like agriculture, fishing and many more that can be adapted by the states for better preparedness and mitigation,” he said.

The 15th financial commission has allocated special funds for disaster risk mitigation and the NDMA wants the states to come up with projects and policies to tap these funds, he said.

“This is besides the national disaster response fund. Instead of claiming funds for the deceased, the state should be ideally tapping funds for prevention and mitigation of disasters, and come up with proactive measures to deal with the climate crisis,” Tiwari added.

KSDMA to revise Heat Action Plan

Thiruvananthapuram: Given the extreme heat situation, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority is gearing up to revise and update the Heat Action Plan (HAP) to increase heat-related preparedness. Hazard analyst Fahad Marzooq of KSDMA said heat clinics will start functioning at public healthcare institutions in the state from next year. He was speaking at the media workshop on ‘Impact of Extreme Heat on Kerala’ organised by the district committee of Kerala Union for Working Journalists (KUWJ) in collaboration

with ASAR in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. Cusat Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research director S Abhilash said that land use pattern and rapid urbanisation has led to heat island effect in Kerala, aggravating hot and humid weather. He pointed out that the temperature at night has also increased. A total of 1,441 heat-related health incidents were reported in the state in the past three months, said National Programme for Climate Change and Human Health nodal officer for the state M S Manu.