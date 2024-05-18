Kerala: Violation of humanity, says brother of victim

A Police Complaint Authority inquiry in 2016 concluded that the official account was false and that it was a case of custodial death. Despite initially refusing to take up the case, the CBI conducted a probe following a subsequent government request. The central agency findings seconded the state police version: Sreejeev had indeed consumed pesticide crystals he had kept hidden in his underwear.

Sreejith, Sreejeev’s brother, has been protesting for more than six years against what he terms a flawed investigation Sreejith says he won’t stop until he gets clarity on the CBI probe.

“My mother and I were made to believe that the CBI had taken over the case in 2018, but it was just a tactic to silence us. If the officials had genuinely taken over the case, they should have initiated primary legal action. It was a scam. Has justice been served yet? Many of our supporters were silenced by officials,” he alleged.

“They announced a CBI probe but did nothing, making it seem like my efforts to seek justice for my brother were just a gimmick. The police are the true criminals in this case, and it’s clear the case is skewed in their favour. They kill people, bury the evidence, and continue to live their lives comfortably. I discovered this because my brother was a victim. This is a gross violation of humanity. The worst part is that those who suffer the most are economically disadvantaged, without political influence, often targeted either for petty crimes or out of revenge,” Sreejith said.