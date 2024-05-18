Pantheerankavu domestic violence case: Rahul’s friend arrested, released on bail

KOZHIKODE: The special investigation team on Friday arrested Pantheerankavu domestic violence case accused’s friend P Rajesh who helped him flee from the country. Rajesh, a native of Mankavu, helped the accused Rahul P Gopal leave the country by taking him to Bengaluru from Kozhikode.
The probe team under the leadership of Feroke ACP Saju K Abraham produced Rajesh, who is the fourth accused in the case, at Kozhikode Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, and the court granted him bail.
Rajesh was arrested under Section 212 of IPC for harbouring the offender during the subsequent investigation. Police said that Rajesh is the one who made all the arrangements for Rahul to leave the country. The police also got evidence that Rajesh was at Rahul’s home when he assaulted his wife. The police found out that Rahul contacted his sister and Rajesh on WhatsApp after reaching Germany. The police have issued a lookout notice for Rahul. Rajesh revealed to the police that Rahul had reached Germany via Singapore from Bengaluru.
Rahul, who is working in Germany as an engineer, beat up his wife, who is a resident of North Paravoor in Ernakulam, and strangled her using a mobile phone charger cable on May 12. The family of the woman approached the Pantheerankavu police with a complaint of domestic violence and murder attempt. Rahul escaped to Germany after police registered a case and intensified the investigation. Police initially said that Rahul was under their surveillance and a case will be registered after collecting his statements. However, the news of domestic violence and police inaction became a controversy. Later, Rahul went absconding since Monday night.
Meanwhile, a video message of Rahul stating that he has reached abroad was released on Thursday.
The father of the complainant alleged that the accused left the country due to the failure of the police officers who initially investigated the case. “The first investigators were actually helping the accused to escape and if they had lodged an FIR and arrested him then, the accused wouldn’t have escaped,” said Haridas, the complainant’s father.
Feroke ACP Saju K Abraham informed that the procedures to locate Rahul in Germany have been started. “A Blue Corner notice was issued by Interpol on Friday following a request sent through the Ministry of External Affairs to get the information of the accused in Germany. We are awaiting their response. Once their report is received we will initiate the procedures to issue a Yellow Corner Notice to locate the accused and nab him,” said Saju K Abraham, investigation officer.
Meanwhile, the investigation team again issued notices to Rahul’s mother and sister asking them to appear for questioning by 5 pm on Friday. Rahul’s mother and sister were called for questioning, but both have informed that they are unable to do so owing to health issues, police said.