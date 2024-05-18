Pantheerankavu domestic violence case: Rahul’s friend arrested, released on bail

The father of the complainant alleged that the accused left the country due to the failure of the police officers who initially investigated the case. “The first investigators were actually helping the accused to escape and if they had lodged an FIR and arrested him then, the accused wouldn’t have escaped,” said Haridas, the complainant’s father.

Feroke ACP Saju K Abraham informed that the procedures to locate Rahul in Germany have been started. “A Blue Corner notice was issued by Interpol on Friday following a request sent through the Ministry of External Affairs to get the information of the accused in Germany. We are awaiting their response. Once their report is received we will initiate the procedures to issue a Yellow Corner Notice to locate the accused and nab him,” said Saju K Abraham, investigation officer.

Meanwhile, the investigation team again issued notices to Rahul’s mother and sister asking them to appear for questioning by 5 pm on Friday. Rahul’s mother and sister were called for questioning, but both have informed that they are unable to do so owing to health issues, police said.