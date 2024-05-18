Sarathi portal down, driving tests called off for second day

KOCHI: With the central Sarathi portal down for maintenance for a second straight day, driving tests scheduled for Friday were also called off, adding to the number of candidates affected.

While the facility is expected to be fully functional only on Monday, the motor vehicles department (MVD) has asked candidates who missed their appointments of the last two days to carry printouts of allotment when they next appear for tests.

“Candidates who received slots can approach us with printouts. They can undergo the tests even if the portal is down,” said Manoj K, Ernakulam regional transport officer.

Even though driving school owners called off their nearly two-week-long protest following talks with Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar, no testing was held on Thursday and Friday. The candidates who reached the test grounds were forced to return.

“We’ve the list of candidates who appeared on these two days and they will be given priority from Monday. They will be accommodated along with those with slots for that particular day. For this, we will deploy more personnel, drawing on officers from the enforcement squad,” the official added.

The Sarathi portal is undergoing urgent database maintenance and is expected to be back online at 10am on Monday.

The fate of candidates who were allotted dates from May 1 but couldn’t attend the tests due to the agitation by driving school owners is still uncertain. “We’re yet to take a decision in this case,” Manoj added.

Licence extension

Meanwhile, the ministry of road transport and highways has issued an advisory to extend the validity of learner’s, driver’s and conductor licences that expired on either on May 16 or May 17 without levying any penalty up to May 20.