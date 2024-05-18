Vigilance swoops on food safety offices in Kerala, major irregularities found

Irregularities were also detected in the levying of penalties on firms selling substandard products. Those firms were also given time by certain officials to withdraw their products from the market, while reports were filed late to help them escape prosecution. The irregularities were detected during raids at the offices of the assistant commissioners in Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Thrissur districts and circle offices at Nedumangad, Kuravilangadu, Manjeri, Kalpetta, Mananthavady, Irikkur, Taliparamba, Thalassery, Mattannur and Udma.

It was found that in many places, large food producers were given registration instead of a license. As per rules, those firms having an annual sale of above Rs 12 lakh should be issued a license, whose fee is high. Contrary to the rule, many of them were issued registration, which is meant for small-scale firms, resulting in a huge financial loss for the government. Such irregularities were detected in Kanjirapally, Thrissur, Alathur, Ollur, Manjeri, Kalpetta, Payyannur and Mattannur offices. In Angamaly, Pattambi and Sultan Bathery offices, records on food licences and registration were not maintained properly.

Offices in Chathannoor, Konni, Pala, Changanassery, Angamaly, North Paravur, Panampilly Nagar, Thrissur, Guruvayur, Ollur, Tirur, Vallikunnu, Manjeri and Elathur were found giving free training meant for staff of small-scale hotels to employees of upscale hotels. In Angamaly and Mananthavady circles, it was found that free training was given to people working outside their areas of jurisdiction.

In Thodupuzha office, the office attender was found to be receiving payments from hotel and resort owners. The Ranni office was found closed when the vigilance came for inspection.

In Malappuram, Kottakkal, Tirur, Manjeri, Sultan Bathery, Nileshwaram and Kasaragod, hotels were found operating without valid license. In Ernakulam's assistant commissioner’s office, food samples were kept in a refrigerator that was not working.

In the Palakkad assistant commissioner’s office, the lab reports of 516 samples collected between 2021 and 2024 were yet to be obtained.

Favour games