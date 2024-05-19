CM Pinarayi Vijayan returns to Kerala after 11-day foreign trip

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accompanied by his family, has returned to the state after an 11-day private foreign trip. They landed at Thiruvananthapuram airport at 3 am on Saturday. Pinarayi was accompanied by his wife Kamalam and grandson, while his son-in-law and Minister P A Mohamed Riyas and wife Veena T are expected to return later.

The CM and his family embarked on a private tour to Indonesia, UAE, and Singapore on May 6.

The details of his foreign trip were kept confidential, with cabinet ministers informed at the last moment after securing approval from the Central government. In his final online cabinet meeting before departing, the CM informed ministers of his return date to be May 18 or 19.