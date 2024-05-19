Kerala HC to rule on Jisha murder case appeal tomorrow

KOCHI: The High Court will pronounce the judgment on an appeal filed by Muhammed Ameer-Ul-Islam, who was sentenced to death for raping and murdering LLB student Jisha in Perumbavoor, challenging the conviction on Monday. The court will also decide whether to confirm the death sentence or impose another lawful sentence on him.

In addition to challenging the death sentence, Ameerul had sought a re-probe in the case by a central agency. According to him, the sessions court arrived at a conviction and awarded the sentence by taking into consideration society’s demand for stringent punishment rather than relying on evidence. It was evident in the verdict of the sessions court,the appeal stated. The prosecution submitted that the brutal crime shocked the conscience of the judiciary and society.