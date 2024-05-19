Kerala: MP Premachandran denies role in withdrawal of 2013 Secretariat siege

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A day after a slugfest on solar protest relating to the Secretariat siege in 2013 being called off abruptly hogged headlines, RSP leader N K Premachandran, who was then in the LDF camp, claimed that he had not held any intermediary role. Talking to reporters at RSP state headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, Premachandran rubbished senior journalist John Mundakkayam’s revelations.

Defending the efforts of the CPM leadership to stop the Secretariat siege, Premachandran maintained that it was quite natural of them to end the protest. He further said that this was the first time someone came forward claiming that there was some sort of a give and take on the siege.

“I was neither a part of any intermediary talks related to ending the solar protest nor was I entrusted to take such a role. The claims made by John Mundakkayam are baseless. When I was addressing the protesters, I got the intimation to reach AKG Centre to attend the LDF meeting as the RSP representative. By then, the LDF had taken the decision to call off the siege,”, said Premachandran. Later, Premachandran along with Pinarayi Vijayan reached before the Secretariat and announced that the siege had been called off.