Kerala on high alert, as IMD issues red alert for four districts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is on high alert as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki districts till Tuesday. These districts are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall of above 204.4 mm.

Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Ernakulam till Wednesday. These districts are likely to receive rainfall between 115.6 to 204.4 mm till Wednesday.

The IMD has also predicted that the state is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall over isolated places till Wednesday.

A yellow alert has been issued for districts including Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod till Friday. These districts are expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall ranging between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm till Friday.