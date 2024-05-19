Kozhikode’s ‘water man’ is the summer saviour of his village

KOZHIKODE: In the bustling business of drinking water supply in Kerala, one man stands out with his extraordinary selflessness. V T Pavithran, a resident of Pathiyarakkara, in Kozhikode, has been tirelessly providing free drinking water to his village for the past three years.

The 59-year-old, who owns a modest light-and-sound shop, has taken it upon himself to ensure that no one in his community goes without clean water during the scorching summer months.

Pavithran’s mission is driven by a simple yet profound principle: every person in his village should have access to clean drinking water. Using his own water tanker, he collects water from two local wells and delivers it directly to the homes of his neighbours.

Each day, he fills the 1,500-litre tank twice and distributes the water free of charge. The endeavour is supported by the generosity of local well owners and the assistance of his friend, K V Babu, who helps with the distribution.

In the last three days alone, more than 100 families in Maniyur panchayat’s Pathiyarakkara Valiyaparambath and other areas have received much-needed water. With several areas facing severe shortages, Pavithran is preparing to extend the reach of his efforts.

The villagers, who often receive only a weekly supply of salty water through the Jalanidhi project, are immensely grateful for Pavithran’s help.

His commitment stems from witnessing the hardships his neighbours face, particularly during summer, when water scarcity peaks. Pavithran, who dropped out of school after high school, views his mission as a vital social responsibility.

“My wife and children are my strong supporters. I don’t have any big dreams. I just want to do my bit to help people,” Pavithran shares.

For the people of Pathiyarakkara, Pavithran’s water tanker is not just a vehicle; it is a symbol of hope and a testament to the power of kindness.