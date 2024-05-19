Offering water to those in need is an act of piety for Khalid Haji

KASARAGOD: For nearly a decade, Khalid Abdul Rahman has been a saving grace for fellow residents of Kottappuram, near Nileshwar. During the summer months, he collects water from a borewell on Kottappuram Shihab Thangal Charitable Trust land. And between 5am and 1pm every day, the 64-year-old supplies the precious liquid in a tanker to around 500 families in the locality.

“I started supplying water to make up for the shortage in the area. We faced the same issue at my ancestral home. That is when I realised how precious a commodity water is. If anyone asks for water, I ensure that it is delivered,” says Rahman, who is affectionately called Khaild Haji.

He supplies four loads of water – amounting to 14,000 litres – every day. Some days, this goes up to five. And Rahman, who was based in Kuwait, doesn’t charge a penny for his efforts. Every summer, for the last nine years, he has been coming home for his vacation just to supply water. Recently, he left his job in the Gulf and settled in Kottappuram.

In addition to providing water to those in need, he also supplies it for special occasions, such as weddings. As his activity all these years was mostly confined to his vacation time, Rahman used to sell off his tanker lorries every two-three years – most of the time taking a big loss.

Rahman sees his mission as an act of piety. “Once while I was distributing water, residents tried to offer money that they had collected from among themselves. I declined and said that I would stop supplying water to that area in the future. This proved an effective deterrent,” he says.