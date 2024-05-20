Haryana man linked to cyber-fraud cases held

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cyber police have arrested a man from Haryana in connection with the cheating case in which a native of Vengara, Malappuram, lost Rs 1.08 crore earlier this year.

Aravind Monge was picked up from his native place by a police team from Malappuram. He will be brought back to the state on Monday. Earlier this month, Malappuram cyber police had arrested Abdul Roshan, who helped Aravind set up the WhatsApp account used to defraud the person from Vengara.

Sources with cyber police said Abdul, who was apprehended with around 40,000 illegally procured SIM cards, after activating the SIM card had sent the verification OTP code to set up the WhatsApp account on Aravind’s phone.

Another police team will soon leave for Bihar to nab another person, who had similarly activated another WhatsApp account to commit fraud.

Sources said Roshan charged Rs 250-300 for each OTP. “Using documents submitted by customers for procuring SIM cards, Roshan used to take new connections in their name, without their knowledge. Those SIM cards were set aside for use by fraudsters,” sources said.

The cyber wing had earlier uncovered a major racket involving hundreds of men and women from the state who work for firms in the UAE and Cambodia engaged in cyber crime.

Police had managed to arrest a few persons who were part of the Cambodian ring. Officers also unmasked the identity of more than 50 people from the state who work for those groups.

Those associated with these firms are mostly in the 20-30 age bracket and are responsible for collecting details of potential victims.