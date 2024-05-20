Kollam: Stray canine becomes local darling, celebrity

KOLLAM: Billboards in praise of a canine, that too a stray. Sounds surprising? Yet, that is what one will spot during a visit to Thekkumbhagam in Kollam.

At a time when stray dogs are often considered a nuisance, even a threat, in Kerala, this neighbourhood in Kollam has taken a different route. Here, one stray, 12-year-old Thomas, is nothing short of a celebrity. For the residents, Thomas is a beloved companion.

“If you come to Thekkumbhagam, you will spot billboards featuring Thomas, like he is a superstar. The residents might not know each other’s addresses, but they’ll definitely know where Thomas is. That’s how loved and cherished he is,” says Sunil Jose, the ward councillor.

Thomas’ relationship with the community took root 12 years ago, when he was found abandoned. The residents took him in, cared for him, and made him a part of their lives. Dalphen Carlnet, 60, says Thomas has had a profound effect on the lives of many residents, including his own. “We are from the fishing community. Life has been tough for us. There was a time when my family left me, and I tried to end my life. Thomas, however, stopped me and, in the hardest phase of my life, stayed by my side like a son,” Dalphen tells TNIE.

Recalling how Thomas entered their lives, Dalphen says, “He was abandoned by his owner. We found him 12 years ago among rocks and stones, injured and scared. There was another puppy with him, but we couldn’t save it. We decided to adopt Thomas and care for him. Over the years, he became an inseparable part of our community.”

Recently, the residents came together to celebrate Thomas’ 12th birthday, showering him with love and gratitude for his role as their guardian. They cut a strawberry cake and arranged biriyani for over 100 people.

“Thomas is not just a dog for us, he is a symbol of love and protection, a true guardian of the community,” says Anitha Anu, a resident. “Thomas is always on guard. If you are alone and need to go to a shop at night, just call Thomas. He will accompany you and protect you until you reach home safely. He guards our homes and our locality like a soldier,” Anitha says.