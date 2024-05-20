Lowering the edu bar for Malabar

MALAPPURAM: Kerala is set to witness a spate of protests over the issue of Plus-I seat shortage in the Malabar region. The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and its affiliates have raised concerns about a nearly 40,000-seat shortfall in government and aided schools in the northern districts. In Malappuram, where the situation is most dire, the deficit is around 20,000 seats. Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod together are short another 20,000 seats.

According to data with the higher secondary education department, the region does not have adequate Plus-I seats in government and aided schools to accommodate all students who passed SSLC this year. If all 79,676 students who passed their state board in Malappuram this year opt for Plus-I in government and aided schools, many will be in for major disappointment.

At present, there are only 60,276 seats available in Malappuram. This does not include the temporary additional batches and seats proposed to be sanctioned this year. According to a top department official, the allocation this year will likely raise the number of seats to 70,976 in government and aided schools in Malappuram. This still leaves the district some 8,700 seats in the arrears.

Tensions boil over in the region when the government tries to resolve seat shortage by turning to temporary solutions. According to sources, the state government is betting on this strategy to avoid the financial burden that allotting permanent batches creates, especially at a time when its fiscal picture is not so rosy.

Batch size matters

Another major issue in the Malabar region is larger batches. An official with the education department said that while 65 students on average are accommodated in one batch at government schools, 60 make up a single batch in aided schools in Malappuram. This, when in southern districts 50 or fewer students are being accommodated in one classroom.