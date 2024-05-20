Lowering the edu bar for Malabar

MALAPPURAM: Kerala is set to witness a spate of protests over the issue of Plus-I seat shortage in the Malabar region. The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and its affiliates have raised concerns about a nearly 40,000-seat shortfall in government and aided schools in the northern districts. In Malappuram, where the situation is most dire, the deficit is around 20,000 seats. Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod together are short another 20,000 seats.
According to data with the higher secondary education department, the region does not have adequate Plus-I seats in government and aided schools to accommodate all students who passed SSLC this year. If all 79,676 students who passed their state board in Malappuram this year opt for Plus-I in government and aided schools, many will be in for major disappointment.
At present, there are only 60,276 seats available in Malappuram. This does not include the temporary additional batches and seats proposed to be sanctioned this year. According to a top department official, the allocation this year will likely raise the number of seats to 70,976 in government and aided schools in Malappuram. This still leaves the district some 8,700 seats in the arrears.
Tensions boil over in the region when the government tries to resolve seat shortage by turning to temporary solutions. According to sources, the state government is betting on this strategy to avoid the financial burden that allotting permanent batches creates, especially at a time when its fiscal picture is not so rosy.
Batch size matters
Another major issue in the Malabar region is larger batches. An official with the education department said that while 65 students on average are accommodated in one batch at government schools, 60 make up a single batch in aided schools in Malappuram. This, when in southern districts 50 or fewer students are being accommodated in one classroom.
Muslim Students Federation (MSF) state president P K Navas said large batches are not a healthy trend. He called for 50-student batches in Malabar. “The government claims that it has increased seats for students in the region, even when one classroom has on average 60-65 students. This is clear discrimination. The government should find a solution to the issue by allocating 50-student permanent batches in the northern districts,” he stressed.
The vocational volley
The government has been countering the seat-shortage issue by citing options in the vocational education sector.
In Malappuram, a total of 6,077 seats are available in vocational higher secondary education (VHSE) schools, technical higher secondary schools (THSS’), institute of human resource development (IHRD) schools, polytechnics, and industrial training institutes (ITIs) in the government and aided sectors. The more than 10,000 seats in unaided higher secondary schools and self-financed polytechnics in Malappuram is another point that the powers that be like to highlight. According to the government, not all students will opt for Plus-I courses, with vocational education offering a viable alternative.
General Education Minister V Sivankutty is on record saying that the government will not deny seats to any students who apply for Plus-I courses. CPM Malappuram district secretary E N Mohandas asserts the state government is on top of the issue. “The admission process for Plus-I is yet to begin. The government last year said that it will accommodate all students applying for Plus-I courses in the state. It kept its word last year. This year, too, the situation will be no different,” Mohandas said.
However, the government is yet to come up with a solution to the issue. And this threatens to disrupt the educational sector in the northern districts -- which will be to the detriment of students, raising question marks over their future.
The stirrings
On May 29, the IUML plans to picket district collectorates in the Malabar region. National and state leaders of the party will lead the protests. State general secretary P M A Salam said the party will intensify its agitation if the state government fails to take action to solve the issues. The Muslim Youth League (MYL), the youth wing, has announced a separate stir. It plans to hold protests at 16 centres in Malappuram this month. A demonstration in front of the Malappuram district collectorate is on the cards for the first week of June. MSF state secretary Noufal Kulappada staged a protest during a recent meeting chaired by Sivankutty in Thiruvananthapuram.